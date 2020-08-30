NBA Best Bet of the Day: Denver Nuggets keep it close versus Utah Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to send the Dallas Mavericks home in Game 6 of their first-round series and the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors play Game 1 of the first second-round series to tip-off in the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

But we turn our attention to the Utah Jazz trying to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 6.

Nuggets +3 (-110) vs. Jazz

Utah is ahead in the series, 3-2, but Denver is 3-2 ATS in this series. Albeit Game 4, the Nuggets covered thanks to a meaningless 3-pointer by Jamal Murray as time expired, but that’s how it goes betting on sports.

Denver’s defense showed signs of life for the first time this series last game, holding Utah to a series-low 107 points. Also, they are a little healthier heading into this meeting.

Gary Harris Jr. has been activated ahead of Game 6 and, while he’s no stupendous defender, he does give the Nuggets an extra body to throw at the red-hot Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson.

Utah has three players that are shooting 50-plus % from deep (minimum of 15 3-point attempts) and the return of Harris will help Denver’s perimeter defense cool off the Jazz. When Harris has been on the court this season, Denver’s opponents have a worse offensive rating by 5 points and lower effective field goal % (.522 eFG% compared to .543 eFG%).

It’s obviously a win or go home game for Denver; expect them to lock in on defense again, but anticipate great games again from Nikola Jokic and Murray. Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5 assists, and Murray is putting up 30.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in this series.

Let’s say Denver’s All-Stars stay hot and BET NUGGETS +3 (-110). New to sports betting? A $110 bet on the Nuggets +3 (-110) will pay a $100 profit if Denver wins or loses by two or fewer points.

