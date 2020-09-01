NBA Best Bet of the Day: Defenses show up in Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

We’re going to hear the two most exciting words in sports Tuesday: Game 7. The slate features a losers-leave-the-bubble matchup with Utah Jazz playing the Denver Nuggets and Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.

Celtics-Raptors Under 218.5 (-110)

Boston pounced on Toronto early in Game 1 — outscoring them 39-23 in the 1st quarter — thanks to 6-8 3-point shooting and getting to the foul line 11 times.

But that’s a rare occurrence from the Celtics as they were 21st in the NBA in first-quarter scoring. Also, Toronto holds opponents to the 5th-lowest first-quarter scoring output in the NBA.

Expect to see a stronger defensive performance from the Raptors in Game 2 in all because the situation calls for it. Nick Nurse was recently named Coach of the Year and that’s in part due to his reputation as a defensive strategist. The Raptors hold their opponents to the lowest 3-point % in the NBA and are the second-most defensively efficient team.

They would be best served to lean on their defense tenacity since they want to get in a shootout against Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Celtics. Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker combined to go 7-13 from 3-point land and we should expect that to regress a little in Game 2.

Don’t sleep on the Celtics defense either. Boston has the 4th-most efficient defense, their opponents shoot the 2nd-lowest % of 3’s and 4th-lowest effective field goal %.

Also, we have a couple of trends backing our Under play:

The Under has cashed in three straight Celtics-Raptors games.

Boston has a 1-6 Over/Under record in their last seven overall games.

Boston has a 7-15 O/U record when they are the underdog.

If the Raptors are going to get back into this series, it’ll most likely be because of its defense. TAKE UNDER 218.5 (-110). New to sports betting? A $110 on Under 218.5 (-110) pays a $100 profit if Toronto and Boston score a combined 218 or fewer points.

