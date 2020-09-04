NBA Best Bet of the Day: Houston Rockets cover versus Los Angeles Lakers

The 1-seeds take center stage in the NBA Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks hope to get back into their second-round series against the Miami Heat after dropping the first two games and the Los Angeles Lakers versus Houston Rockets begin their series.

Let’s hone in on the Western Conference Semifinals for today’s bet.

Houston Rockets +6 (-110) versus LA Lakers

The most impressive aspect of the Rockets’ +6 (-110) first-round series win over the Oklahoma City Thunder was their tenacious defense. Houston had the best defensive rating in the first round and James Harden punctuated its incredible defensive effort with a decisive block of Lu Dort’s 3-point attempt at the end of Game 7.

That defensive ferociousness will need to carry over against the Lakers -6 (-110), who struggled offensively against a healthy Portland Trail Blazers and at the end of the regular season restart. Houston won and covered in two of the three regular-season games versus Los Angeles.

Russell Westbrook has ripped through the Lakers this season: 38 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6 assists on .627% shooting in two games versus Los Angeles. He’s played in the final three games of Houston’s first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing six straight.

Westbrook’s minutes and volume have increased over those games and a fully ramped up Westbrook is bad news for Houston. The best part about Westbrook’s games against the Lakers was that he only attempted two 3’s in both games. He was aggressive about attacking the rim and if plays like that it should open up looks for Rockets role players.

The Rockets are 4-1 ATS when getting 5-7 points and the Lakers are 6-9 ATS when laying that many points. Houston has the 4th-highest cover % as an underdog in the NBA. If Houston can give a weak Lakers offense some challenges and knock down some open 3’s the ROCKETS +6 (-110) WILL CASH.

New to sports betting? A $110 bet on the Rockets +6 (-110) pays a $100 profit if Houston wins or loses by five or fewer points.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.