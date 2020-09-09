NBA Best Bet of the Day: Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics cash Over bets in Game 6

The Boston Celtics look to punch its ticket into the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 6 against the defending champion Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets hope to even the series in Game 4 versus the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday.

BetMGM Sportsbook has NBA odds and NBA props for all NBA games, so we’re bringing you the best bet for every day of the NBA playoffs.

Raptors-Celtics Over 209.5 (-110)

The total set by BetMGM is a fair reaction to the current Raptors-Celtics trend of seven consecutive Unders. Both teams are top-5 in defensive efficiency and the pace of this series is below the Raptors and Celtics’ season average.

But my thought is it’s a bit of an overreaction and the trend will be busted in Game 6. It’s a win or go home scenario for Toronto and they are going to push the pace out of desperation.

All the praise I heaped on Nick Nurse prior to Game 5 for his defensive scheme, Boston’s head coach Brad Stevens set up the Celtics to put on a defensive clinic. Also, Toronto is shooting .309% from three and has shot 25 fewer free throws than the Celtics in this series.

Place your legal NBA sports bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM! Register and bet now.

More to the point, I don’t think the Raptors could’ve played much worse in Game 5 and they will get closer to their averages. At halftime, Toronto was shooting .302% from the field and .222% from three. Boston had an absurd .312 FT/FGA rate and its “Big 3” looks completely locked in.

Also, the Raptors are still moving the ball well (112:64 assist to turnover ratio) and have yet to tap into their up tempo offense. Toronto scores the most fastbreak points in the NBA; and if they can get out into transition, it should help its 3-point shooting.

I like the Raptors to pull out a close game but love them having their highest-scoring game of the series. Even if we are off on our handicap, we can still CASH OVER 209.5 (-110) with an offensive barrage from Boston and/or late free throws.

New to sports betting? An $110 bet on Over 209.5 (-110) pays a $100 profit if the combined score of Raptors-Celtics exceeds 210 points.

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like them on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.