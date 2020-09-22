NBA Best Bet of the Day: Anthony Davis drops 30, Lakers beat Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets come into Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to a buzzer-beater by Anthony Davis to beat them, 105-103. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble.

Let’s take a shot at BetMGM’s exclusive prop they call Lions Boost with our Lakers-Nuggets handicap.

Anthony Davis to score 30+ points and Lakers (+250) — ‘Lions Boost’

The Lakers inexplicably gave up a 10-point lead heading into the break and needed Anthony Davis to save them at the end of regulation to be up 2-0. I mentioned in my Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 handicap how the Nuggets have given up the most dunks and layups to opponents this postseason.

Well, Denver held LA to just 34 points in the paint (the Lakers average second-most points in the paint per game at 52.2 points) and eight fastbreak points (the Lakers averaged the second-most fastbreak points per game at 17.9), yet still lost.

It’s a tough blow to withstand but the Nuggets have the freakish resilience of a crappy horror movie villain. Coming back from 3-1 deficits in two straight series highlights that.

The Nuggets got 30 points from Nikola Jokic, 25 points from Jamal Murray and an efficient 15 points from Michael Porter Jr. Denver can’t squander games like that from their All-Stars and hopeful future franchise cornerstone in Porter Jr.

AD is averaging 30.8 points per game on 54% field goal shooting in six games, including the playoffs, against Denver this season. In 15 career games against Jokic, AD is averaging 29.6 points per game and he failed to score in six minutes during his first game against Jokic. Davis has a 50-point game, two 40-point games and five 40-point games out of his 15 career games versus Jokic.

The Nuggets have a lot of fight in them so I am weary of laying seven points to bet the Lakers against the spread. However, I am very confident in AD’s ability to get buckets plus getting LA without needing to win by a certain margin at a +250 payout is too exciting to pass up.

A $100 wager on this Lion’s Boost BetMGM special bet for Anthony Davis to score 30-plus points and the Lakers to win outright (+250) pays a $250 profit if they happen.

