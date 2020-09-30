Kings won't renew G League GM's contract

The Sacramento Kings won’t renew the contract of Stockton Kings general manager Anthony McClish, league sources told HoopsHype.

McClish spent seven seasons with the Kings in various roles, including salary cap management and scouting.

McClish spent the last three seasons as general manager of Sacramento’s G League affiliate and had several players receive two-way contracts, including Gabe Vincent, Wenyen Gabriel and DaQuan Jeffries. Under McClish’s reign, Kalin Lucas, Aaron Harrison, Reggie Hearn, David Stockton, Cody Demps, Cameron Reynolds and Eric Mika also received call-ups to the NBA.

Before joining Sacramento, McClish spent the 2012-13 season with the San Antonio Spurs as a basketball operations intern.

