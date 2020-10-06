NBA Finals Game 4 Best Bet: Heat beat Lakers to 20 points

The Miami Heat’s Game 3 upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers was essentially a must-win and gave them heartbeat in the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler had an all-time performance putting up a 40-point triple-double and willed the Heat past the Lakers, 115-104.

Butler did his part in keeping the Heat in this series but it would be a major development if either Bam Adebayo or Goran Dragic could play in Game 4 (both are listed on the injury report as game-time decisions).

Miami looks to even the series in Game 4, Tuesday, in the Orlando bubble at 9 p.m. ET.

BetMGM Sportsbook has NBA odds and NBA props for all NBA games, so we’re bringing you locks throughout the NBA playoffs.

Race to 20 points, Heat (+155)

Miami has the momentum coming into this one after stealing Game 3 and I think they are going to come out chucking in Game 4. The Heat have beaten the Lakers to 20 points in two of the three Finals games and that’s partially due to their bevy of three-point shooters that Lakers need to adjust to. Duncan Robinson, Jae Crowder and Tyler Herro are all capable of hitting a few early threes before the Lakers get set on defense.

Also, Bam Adebayo has missed the past two games and his replacement C Meyers Leonard has connected on a three inside the first three minutes of each game. The rationale is simple: Lakers are backing off of Leonard, giving him an open look, to worry about the Heat’s starting three-point specialists.

Special NBA Finals Betting Promotion!

Bet just $1 on either the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat money line, WIN $100 (in free bets) if either team hits a 3-point shot during their matchup.

Place your legal, online NBA bets in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM, The King of Sportsbooks. Terms and conditions apply. Place your bet now!

It would be awesome if the trend continued in Game 4 and Los Angeles leaves Leonard—who’s shooting .414% from three this season—wide open. If Adebayo is healthy enough to start, then we are getting an All-Star back from injury which is a motivator.

Either way, the Heat will win the race to 20 points (+155) in Game 4. New to sports betting? A $100 bet on the Heat to score 20 points faster than the Lakers (+155) pays a $155 profit.

Get some action on this game or others by placing a legal NBA bet in CO, IN, NJ and WV at BetMGM Sportsbook.

For more NBA sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire. Follow @Geoffery_Clark on Twitter, and follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like them on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.