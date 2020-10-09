HoopsHype NBA Finals Best Bet: LeBron leads Lakers to NBA title in Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers look to win its franchise’s 17th title against the Miami Heat Friday, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET in the Orlando bubble.

LeBron James to score 30+ points and Lakers win (+165, ‘Lions Boost’)

Maybe it’s the awkward, COVID-altered schedule or all the sports going on at the moment, but LeBron James leading the Lakers to a title isn’t getting the attention it deserves.

Of course, one cannot overlook the impact of Anthony Davis, who is LeBron’s best teammate ever and the second-best defensive player in the league.

But let’s push that aside for this game because, while AD will most likely go down as an all-time great, the 2019-20 Lakers are a LeBron-team and his legacy has the most to gain.

The Lakers’ front office gutted the team, rebuilt it into something LeBron could mold into a champion and he’s the straw the stirs the LA drink. This man is in his 17th season and just decided to play point guard and then decided to lead the NBA in assists.

Also, whether it be foul trouble or AD looking to be more of a defensive anchor, AD has been a little passive offensively the past two games. Miami has competed despite being without key contributors for a couple of games but seemingly has emptied its chamber of defensive schemes to throw at the Lakers.

Furthermore, the Lakers left some meat on the bone from deep, missing a bunch of wide-open three-point looks in Game 4 and 5. If those threes drop, the Lakers definitely win in a blowout, and even if they don’t, LeBron will carry this team past the finish line. In the last 10 clinch games for LeBron’s teams dating back to the 2017 postseason, LeBron is averaging 35 points per game on 59% field goal shooting.

Just to put a cherry square on top of this handicapping sundae: you look good, you play good. Lakers are wearing the Mamba-black, Kobe Bryant tribute jerseys tonight.

