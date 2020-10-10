Heat win Game 5: NBA players react

Pretty much everyone was counting the Miami Heat out tonight heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Heat didn’t care about the narratives, though, and led by an incredible Jimmy Butler performance, they were able to pull out a hard-fought 111-108 win to force a Game 6 on Sunday.

Butler went off for 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals on 11-for-19 shooting, going perfect from the free-throw line on 12 attempts.

The reaction on social media, particularly Twitter, after the contest was immediate and nonstop.

Below, we present some of the best tweets from NBA players about Miami’s Game 5 victory.

HEAT Sh*T 🤮 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 10, 2020

This Bron & Jimmy Battle🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 10, 2020

This Bron vs Jimmy match up has been special to watch — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) October 10, 2020

Jimmy said hol up..🤣🔥🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 10, 2020

jimmy going — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) October 10, 2020

Everybody get off the floor and just let Jimmy and Bron go 1s at this point — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) October 10, 2020

That was a good pass to a WIDE open 3 point shooter…if yall say otherwise yall shouldn’t be talking basketball — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 10, 2020

That was a really good game… but it’s now 5:52 AM here, bonne nuit 😴😴😴 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 10, 2020

If y’all say Lebron should not have shot that layup y’all crazy! He was aggressive and made the right play there! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) October 10, 2020

Jimmy been cookin — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) October 10, 2020

Jimmy a winner fasho — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) October 10, 2020

Jimmy Buckets came through once again🙌🏾💯 — Kev (@KevKnox) October 10, 2020

What a game😳 — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) October 10, 2020

Jimmy butler …. 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼@JimmyButler is not over … — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) October 10, 2020

What a game! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 10, 2020

Sooooooo Game 7? 😏 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) October 10, 2020

Yall got me weak 🤣 he DG could’ve made that shot. He could’ve swung the ball etc etc. But in reality. If lakers guard the man with the ratchet and hold him to his average they win this game going away. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 10, 2020