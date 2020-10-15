USA Today Sports

Celebrity virtual fans at the NBA bubble: From Barack Obama to Lil Wayne

Barack Obama, virtual NBA Fans Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

October 15, 2020- by

When the NBA realized they weren’t going to be able to have actual fans in the Orlando Bubble due to COVID-19, they creatively shifted to the next best thing: virtual fans.

And it was a rousing success.

Not only were actual fans of the teams allowed to watch games in an innovative manner, but various celebrities got in on the act.

In just the following tweet from President Barack Obama, you can see the following former players and other celebrities enjoying the NBA Finals virtually: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Walton, James Worthy, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Manu Ginobili, Chauncey Billups and Robin Roberts.

Below, you can also check out a bunch of other celebs, former legendary players, pro wrestlers and even Mickey Mouse:

Snoop Dogg

Lil Wayne

Peyton Manning

Shaquille O’Neal

Stephen Curry and family

Chris Paul

Charles Barkley

Chris Bosh

Dikembe Mutombo

Elgin Baylor

Alex English

Bill Walton, Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells

Derek Fisher

Robert Parish

Kerry Kittles

Jalen Brunson

Del Harris, David Fogel and Rick Carlisle

Shannon Sharpe

Luchasaurus (pro wrestler)

Miro (pro wrestler)

Alyssa Valdez (Philippine volleyball player)

Mickey Mouse

