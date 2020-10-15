Celebrity virtual fans at the NBA bubble: From Barack Obama to Lil Wayne

When the NBA realized they weren’t going to be able to have actual fans in the Orlando Bubble due to COVID-19, they creatively shifted to the next best thing: virtual fans.
And it was a rousing success.
Not only were actual fans of the teams allowed to watch games in an innovative manner, but various celebrities got in on the act.
In just the following tweet from President Barack Obama, you can see the following former players and other celebrities enjoying the NBA Finals virtually: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Walton, James Worthy, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Manu Ginobili, Chauncey Billups and Robin Roberts.
Always look forward to watching the NBA Finals––and tonight I had the chance to thank a great group of first-time poll workers with @morethanavote.
It’s critical that everybody votes in this election––by mail or in person if you can. Register to vote at https://t.co/d5gaMVt7hl. pic.twitter.com/KgW5DAxnvn
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2020
Below, you can also check out a bunch of other celebs, former legendary players, pro wrestlers and even Mickey Mouse:
Snoop Dogg
Virtual Lakers Royalty 🐶🐟@SnoopDogg x @derekfisher pic.twitter.com/2j4HawGv72
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2020
Lil Wayne
.@LilTunechi with the virtual high-five. 🖐️#NBA pic.twitter.com/VnDjMg6GET
— NBA Virtual Fan Club (@NBAVirtualFans) August 6, 2020
Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning rolling up to the Jazz-Nuggets game 😂
(via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/d21K3c0Pzy
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 24, 2020
Shaquille O’Neal
.@SHAQ out here wild'n during @Bucks vs. @MiamiHEAT 😂
P.S. this man is too damn big for those virtual seats!#NBA pic.twitter.com/8F0LWzsWwU
— NBA Virtual Fan Club (@NBAVirtualFans) August 6, 2020
Stephen Curry and family
Chris Paul
"Man, I just love to hoop. … You call it twilight years, I call it a blessing."
—Chris Paul on potentially playing for a rebuilding franchise at this point in his career pic.twitter.com/QUurJcuoY3
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 5, 2020
Charles Barkley
Chuck's on hand for Game 4 on TNT! 👋#ULTRACourtside #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YGwzKDsKtD
— NBA (@NBA) September 25, 2020
Chris Bosh
Chris Bosh pulled up to the Lakers-Clippers game as a virtual fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/rgjKKubLuW
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020
Dikembe Mutombo
Dikembe Mutombo in the virtual crowd. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nYa7LEqBiT
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 24, 2020
Elgin Baylor
¡Elgin Baylor! pic.twitter.com/gdkZ4U9FhT
— Alberto de Roa (@TikotDeRoa) August 25, 2020
Alex English
We've got the legend @AlexEnglish_2 in the house! pic.twitter.com/yicTmIoFua
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 16, 2020
Bill Walton, Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells
Bill Walton, Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells all pulled up to the Blazers game as virtual fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOlNy1MwKQ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020
Derek Fisher
uncle snoop 💛💜 @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/j8W5vysUS1
— NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) October 3, 2020
Robert Parish
Robert Parish looks disappointed: pic.twitter.com/KU8EY4EmO3
— 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) September 18, 2020
Kerry Kittles
Former Nets player Kerry Kittles joined as a virtual fan but the video kept cutting out 😭 pic.twitter.com/C8hfNmKh9E
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020
Jalen Brunson
Virtual Fan of the Game: @jalenbrunson1 💙 We miss you JB!#MFFL | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/bI7mkvKJOd
— FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 20, 2020
Del Harris, David Fogel and Rick Carlisle
2020 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Del Harris, Executive Director, @FogelNBCA & President of the @NBA_Coaches association hanging with the virtual fans tonight!#NBA #NBABubble #NBARestart #NBAFinals #NBATwitter #TheJump #LakeShow #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/3xlR6fyCFE
— The Jump on ESPN (@NBATheJump) October 3, 2020
Shannon Sharpe
.@ShannonSharpe doesn’t seem too pleased by the Lakers right now pic.twitter.com/9HVsg7ucYc
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 7, 2020
Luchasaurus (pro wrestler)
#AEW Stars @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are virtually court side for #Game7 of the #NBA Playoffs between the @Raptors and @celtics @NBAonTNT @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/WNdHbIXjFO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2020
Miro (pro wrestler)
Front roll for my @LAClippers game @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/o4mHl5fjto
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 11, 2020
Alyssa Valdez (Philippine volleyball player)
@AlyssaValdez2 watching the Lakers/Rockets game as a NBA virtual fan!
cc: @kieferravena pic.twitter.com/SYaSsWttyA
— Hoopjunkie (@hoopjunkie_ph) September 7, 2020
Mickey Mouse
"He doesn't age. He looks the same as he did years ago."
—Mike Breen on Mickey Mouse pic.twitter.com/rlpsQgePpc
— ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2020
