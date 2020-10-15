Celebrity virtual fans at the NBA bubble: From Barack Obama to Lil Wayne

When the NBA realized they weren’t going to be able to have actual fans in the Orlando Bubble due to COVID-19, they creatively shifted to the next best thing: virtual fans.

And it was a rousing success.

Not only were actual fans of the teams allowed to watch games in an innovative manner, but various celebrities got in on the act.

In just the following tweet from President Barack Obama, you can see the following former players and other celebrities enjoying the NBA Finals virtually: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Bill Walton, James Worthy, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Manu Ginobili, Chauncey Billups and Robin Roberts.

Always look forward to watching the NBA Finals––and tonight I had the chance to thank a great group of first-time poll workers with @morethanavote. It’s critical that everybody votes in this election––by mail or in person if you can. Register to vote at https://t.co/d5gaMVt7hl. pic.twitter.com/KgW5DAxnvn — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 1, 2020

Below, you can also check out a bunch of other celebs, former legendary players, pro wrestlers and even Mickey Mouse:

Snoop Dogg

Lil Wayne

Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning rolling up to the Jazz-Nuggets game 😂 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/d21K3c0Pzy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 24, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal

Stephen Curry and family

Chris Paul

"Man, I just love to hoop. … You call it twilight years, I call it a blessing." —Chris Paul on potentially playing for a rebuilding franchise at this point in his career pic.twitter.com/QUurJcuoY3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 5, 2020

Charles Barkley

Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh pulled up to the Lakers-Clippers game as a virtual fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/rgjKKubLuW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo in the virtual crowd. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nYa7LEqBiT — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 24, 2020

Elgin Baylor

Alex English

Bill Walton, Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells

Bill Walton, Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells all pulled up to the Blazers game as virtual fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOlNy1MwKQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020

Derek Fisher

Robert Parish

Robert Parish looks disappointed: pic.twitter.com/KU8EY4EmO3 — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) September 18, 2020

Kerry Kittles

Former Nets player Kerry Kittles joined as a virtual fan but the video kept cutting out 😭 pic.twitter.com/C8hfNmKh9E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Jalen Brunson

Del Harris, David Fogel and Rick Carlisle

Shannon Sharpe

.@ShannonSharpe doesn’t seem too pleased by the Lakers right now pic.twitter.com/9HVsg7ucYc — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 7, 2020

Luchasaurus (pro wrestler)

Miro (pro wrestler)

Alyssa Valdez (Philippine volleyball player)

Mickey Mouse