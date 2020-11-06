Source: Devin Booker doesn't want out of Phoenix

Is the sun setting for All-Star Devin Booker in Phoenix?

During a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Ryen Russillo said it’s “the worst kept secret” Booker wants a change of scenery. However, host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix refuted that statement emphatically, calling it “garbage.”

A league source also told HoopsHype there’s no truth to Booker wanting out of Phoenix.

Several executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe Booker won’t be going anywhere because of his contract situation and his talent as a franchise cornerstone at such a young age.

“He has no leverage,” one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “He’s locked up for four more years. There is no way for him to demand a trade with that much time left on his contract.”

As noted by the executive, Booker has four years remaining on his five-year maximum contract extension.

“I don’t get how he has any leverage on his deal, and they played well in the bubble,” another Eastern Conference executive added. “I don’t think they’ll move him.”

According to multiple executives who spoke to HoopsHype, the Suns are not trading Booker based on their conversations with members of the organization.

“I think some teams would get aggressive for him, but I also heard that after Phoenix went 8-0 in the bubble, he wants to stay,” a third executive told HoopsHype.

Booker was named an All-Bubble 1st Team member averaging 30.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds during the league’s seeding games.

He ranked third behind Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum in our HoopsHype poll of 15 NBA talent evaluators to learn which players under 25 they’d build around and why.

The organization was encouraged by the team’s play in the bubble and future with Booker and Deandre Ayton as franchise cornerstones.

In an effort to make a push for a playoff spot next season, the Suns enter the offseason armed with cap space to improve the roster in free agency and the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

Kelly Oubre is also a potential trade chip for the Suns, who listened to offers for him at the trade deadline, including from the Orlando Magic. Within the past week, Oubre was linked to the Golden State Warriors as a trade target as well.

