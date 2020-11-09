Who's representing each player in the draft?

The annual recruiting battles by basketball agencies to represent the top prospects available in the yearly NBA draft are usually intense.

And this year was no different, though COVID-19 did affect some of the recruiting that went down.

Regardless, you’ll still find some of the top NBA agents repping the best prospects this year, such as Roc Nation’s Raymond Brothers signing LaMelo Ball, Klutch’s Omar Wilkes repping Anthony Edwards and Excel’s Jeff Schwartz landing James Wiseman.

Below, check out which agents are repping each player ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

Key: AMD (aggregate mock draft)