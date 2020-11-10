Players, execs and agents react to NBA start date and salary cap: 'No one is passing up that money'

With the NBA and NBPA agreeing to start the regular season on Dec. 22 with a $109.1 million salary cap, players, executives and agents have different perspectives on what it means for the future of the league.

“We had no real choice,” one NBA veteran with over a decade of experience told HoopsHype. “I’m glad it’s still at $109 million. We have to be good partners, and the TV networks needed this. It only affects the last four teams in terms of turnaround but could have an effect on free agency with camp being on Dec. 1. Teams will be signing players during camp.”

As top league officials and the NBPA tried to make the best of a complicated situation, several factors, including TV deals, long-term salary cap implications, the health of players (COVID-19 and injuries), and the Olympics, were considered.

“As far as the salary cap, start, and financial impact, it’s clear that we are trying to mitigate further impact financially for the league as a whole,” one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “Hopefully, with the climate socially, logistics will be taken into account for the safety of our players and staff. Also, health-wise logistics will be very important.”

HoopsHype spoke with three NBA players, three executives and three agents for more reactions to the upcoming start date for the new season and salary cap.

When it comes to the projected salary cap, the players polled unanimously felt keeping the current salary cap would be a positive outcome considering the financial losses the league suffered from Daryl Morey’s tweet and the lack of fans in the stands at arenas.

“No one is passing up that money,” one player entering a contract season told HoopsHype. “It’s better than $90 million. As long as guys are in a similar range, everybody is relatively protected, and we can make large amounts of money.”

Currently, only the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns have cap space heading into the offseason, which has some players antsy entering the market.

“Don’t play the waiting game,” one player advised current free agents this offseason. “Take your offer and run with it. There isn’t going to be time to be debating and playing games.”

If you’re not one of the top free agents, you could get squeezed by a dry market, according to one long-time agent.

“The $109 million salary cap will cause a hit for the middle class a bit,” the agent told HoopsHype. “Clubs will try to put as many veterans as possible on the minimum or mid-level exception. Agents will try for short-term deals in order to play the market when the league is back on solid footing.”

With only six teams having cap space, several agents and executives expect more trades on draft night and potential sign-and-trade scenarios during free agency to compensate.

Once the transactions are complete before the start of the new season, the next step will be keeping players safe from the pandemic and healthy on the court.

According to the players polled, there are injury concerns for teams with a quicker turnaround who advanced in the bubble. There was also excitement for players who were a part of teams that haven’t played since March.

“More injuries, but that’s the price we signed up for,” one player told HoopsHype. “We have been giving in to the NBA since the beginning. We aren’t going to stop now.”

“I can’t wait to get started and know where I’m going,” one free agent player whose team didn’t qualify for the bubble said. “It’s been a long offseason.”

According to one agent who represents multiple free agents this offseason and players who played in the bubble, the start date was logical given the circumstances.

“I think the start date makes the most sense,” the agent told HoopsHype. “Most teams have not been in the bubble for extended periods of time, and they did have a break prior as well. If guys utilize their breaks and utilize the time properly, they should be able to get full rest and some vacation in as well. In talking to clients who were even in the bubble, they said their body didn’t feel as worn down as it did after a full regular season.”

It’s worth noting only eight teams remained in the playoffs by Sept. 4, so the majority of the league had sufficient time to take time off and prepare for the upcoming season.

“I think the quick turnaround is overrated because so many players haven’t done anything for a while really,” another Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype. “The Lakers won’t care about the first few weeks.”

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto