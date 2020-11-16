Mario Hezonja decides on player option

Portland Trail Blazers guard Mario Hezonja will exercise his $1.98 million player option for the upcoming 2020-21 season, league sources told HoopsHype.

The former fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft spent three seasons with the Orlando Magic and one season with the New York Knicks before joining Portland last season.

Hezonja has career averages of 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game during his five seasons in the league.

The Croatian guard will enter unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2021.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto