Willie Cauley-Stein makes decision on player option

Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein will decline his $2.28 million player option, as expected, and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told HoopsHype.

Cauley-Stein, 27, has shown the ability to switch on defensive pick-and-roll coverage and is at his best as a mobile roller on offense.

The sixth overall pick of the 2015 draft has spent the offseason working out six days a week with trainer Tyler Relph. The 7-foot center has also worked on expanding his range beyond the arc to adapt to the league’s floor spacing trend.

