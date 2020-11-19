Where have the best undrafted free agents signed?

At the conclusion of the 2020 NBA draft, some talented players were left on the board. Many have already found new homes around the league.

While their path to the NBA may have gotten harder, it is far from over. In fact, it is not uncommon for an undrafted prospect to have an amazing professional career.

For example, four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year recipient Ben Wallace was not selected when he was eligible in 1996. Neither were three-time NBA champions Bruce Bowen or Udonis Haslem. The modern NBA has its fair share of excellent undrafted players as well, ranging from the likes of Fred VanVleet to Robert Covington.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, prospects had trouble separating themselves from the pack to earn draft consideration.

Many college players would have benefited from playing in March Madness and the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Others could have stood out in a non-virtual combine via the scrimmages or in a traditional group workout environment, though all were canceled for health and safety reasons.

As such, this year has an increased likelihood that undrafted free agents can eventually make an impact in the NBA. Below are the reported new homes for the top prospects that did not get to hear their names called but still will start their professional basketball careers.

Note that two-way contracts will allow players up to 50 games with the NBA team in 2020-21. They will be paid a flat rate of $449,155. Last season, two-way players had service time that was limited to just 45 days. Exhibit 10 contracts are non-guaranteed deals that can later be converted to two-way contracts.

DEVON DOTSON: Chicago Bulls

Guard, 21 years old, 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.1 spg, 46.8 FG%

KILLIAN TILLIE: Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)

Big, 22 years old, 13.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 53.5 FG%, 40.0 3P%

MASON JONES: Houston Rockets (two-way)

Guard, 22 years old, 22.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.6 spg, 45.3 FG%

NATE HINTON: Dallas Mavericks (two-way)

Guard, 21 years old, 10.6 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg, 38.7 3P%

MARKUS HOWARD: Denver Nuggets (two-way)

Guard, 21 years old, 27.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.3 apg, 41.2 3P%

NAJI MARSHALL: New Orleans Pelicans (two-way)

Wing, 22 years old, 16.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.3 spg

ASHTON HAGANS: Minnesota Timberwolves

Guard, 21 years old, 11.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 6.4 apg, 1.9 spg

LAMAR STEVENS: Cleveland Cavaliers (two-way)

Forward, 23 years old, 17.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.1 bpg

FREDDIE GILLESPIE: Dallas Mavericks (Exhibit 10)

Big, 23 years old, 6-foot-9, 9.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.1 spg, 2.2 bpg

JORDAN FORD: LA Clippers (Exhibit 10)

Guard, 22 years old, 21.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 41.1 3P%

NATE DARLING: Charlotte Hornets (two-way)

Guard, 22 years old, 21.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 39.9 3P%

ZAVIER SIMPSON: Los Angeles Lakers (Exhibit 10)

Guard, 23 years old, 12.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 7.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 36.0 3P%

JAHLIL TRIPP: Memphis Grizzlies (Exhibit 10)

Wing, 23 years old, 16.2 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.5 spg

SEAN MCDERMOTT: Memphis Grizzlies (two-way)

Wing, 24 years old, 11.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 39.4 3P%