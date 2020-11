NBA transactions: All the moves of the 2020-21 season

November 21: Chicago signed forward Patrick Williams.

November 21: Houston claimed forward Kenny Wooten off waivers.

November 20: Chicago signed guard Denzel Valentine to a qualifying offer.

November 20: Cleveland signed guard Isaac Okoro.

November 20: Dallas signed forward Tyler Bey to a two-way contract.

November 20: Golden State waived guard Ky Bowman.

November 20: Miami signed guard Gabe Vincent to a two-way contract.

November 20: Oklahoma City traded center Enes Kanter to Portland and the draft rights to guard Desmond Bane to Memphis for two future second-round picks.

November 20: Orlando signed guard Cole Anthony.

November 20: Philadelphia signed center Dwight Howard and waived guard Marial Shayok.

2019-20 season transactions.