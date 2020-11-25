Sources: Lakers, Clippers, others interested in Glenn Robinson III

Glenn Robinson III, one of the top wings remaining on the market, has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz, league sources told HoopsHype.

Robinson III, 26, is entering his prime and is considered a 3-and-D wing around the league. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 11.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent shooting from downtown in 62 games played last season. He started all 48 games played for the Golden State Warriors before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Our HoopsHype salary cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, has the latest available spending power for the teams interested. In Los Angeles, the Clippers can offer as much as the $3.6 million bi-annual exception while the Lakers can offer the veteran’s minimum. The Rockets have around $8 million remaining with their mid-level exception, while the Nets have the $5.7 million mid-level exception. The Jazz has the $3.6 million bi-annual exception remaining.

For teams looking for help on the wing, Robinson III and Nicolas Batum are considered the top options.

According to ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets are searching for a third team to take on Batum’s contract in a Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics.

Batum, 31, is coming off a down season with the Hornets in which he averaged 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 23.0 minutes per game in 22 games played.

Some executives around the league believe Batum can be motivated by a change of scenery and the opportunity to contribute as a role player for a playoff team.

As colleague Frank Urbina noted, Batum has been linked to six teams if he enters the free-agent market.

Both Batum and Robinson III have been linked to the Nets, Clippers, and Jazz.

