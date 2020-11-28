Thon Maker agrees to deal with Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and free-agent center Thon Maker have agreed to a contract, league sources told HoopsHype.

It’s a training camp deal, according to Cleveland.com.

In Cleveland, Maker will have a chance to compete for a roster spot to earn backup minutes behind Andre Drummond on a rebuilding Cavaliers team. Maker will also reunite with former Milwaukee Bucks teammate Matthew Dellavedova, who was a mentor to him during their time together.

Maker, 23, was the 10th overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Bucks. In February 2019, the Bucks traded Maker to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 7-foot center holds career averages of 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game through five seasons in the league. Maker has shot 43.3 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto