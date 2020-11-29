Glenn Robinson III agrees to deal with Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings and free-agent forward Glenn Robinson III have agreed to a deal, a league source told HoopsHype. It’s a one-year, $2.03 million, HoopsHype has learned.

The former 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner felt he could be a contributor on a talented young Kings team hoping to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Sacramento recently lost Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Atlanta Hawks in free agency, and Robinson III will have an opportunity to fill those minutes for the Kings.

As previously reported on HoopsHype, Robinson III, 26, also received interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 11.7 points on 48.6 percent shooting from the field and 39.1 percent shooting from downtown in 62 games played last season with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Robinson III and Nicolas Batum, who’s reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Clippers, were two of the top remaining swingmen on the market.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto