NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

The news of James Harden‘s trade to the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the league and it was felt right away on Twitter, where players quickly reacted in shock to a deal that truly changes the landscape of the NBA.

The first one to tweet happened to be Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who now probably becomes the most coveted trade candidate for teams in win-now mode.

WOW — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021

Well that escalated quickly 😳😳 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 13, 2021

It’s about to go down 😀 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 13, 2021

Wtf just happened 👀 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021

😳😳😳 — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) January 13, 2021

My dawg TP just went to Cleveland

Hope he get off and go hoop 🙏🏾💫 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021

Gotta love the nba 😁😁 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021

Woah😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021

Sheesh — Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) January 13, 2021

SHEESH 👀 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 13, 2021

Woah — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 13, 2021

Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021

Is it over yet🙂🏀 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 13, 2021

A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021