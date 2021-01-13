USA Today Sports

NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

James Harden celebrates a bucket

NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

Social Media

NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

January 13, 2021- by

By |

The news of James Harden‘s trade to the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the league and it was felt right away on Twitter, where players quickly reacted in shock to a deal that truly changes the landscape of the NBA.

The first one to tweet happened to be Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who now probably becomes the most coveted trade candidate for teams in win-now mode.

, Social Media

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home