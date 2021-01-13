NBA players react to James Harden blockbuster

The news of James Harden‘s trade to the Brooklyn Nets sent shockwaves through the league and it was felt right away on Twitter, where players quickly reacted in shock to a deal that truly changes the landscape of the NBA.
The first one to tweet happened to be Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who now probably becomes the most coveted trade candidate for teams in win-now mode.
WOW
— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) January 13, 2021
Well that escalated quickly 😳😳
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 13, 2021
It’s about to go down 😀
— Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 13, 2021
Wtf just happened 👀
— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021
😳😳😳
— Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) January 13, 2021
My dawg TP just went to Cleveland
Hope he get off and go hoop 🙏🏾💫
— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021
Gotta love the nba 😁😁
— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) January 13, 2021
Woah😂
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 13, 2021
Sheesh
— Jordan McRae (@JordyMac52) January 13, 2021
SHEESH 👀
— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 13, 2021
Woah
— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 13, 2021
Right before my nap huh . Most entertaining sport in the business
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021
Is it over yet🙂🏀
— Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) January 13, 2021
A live look at the NBA right now…. pic.twitter.com/kdYIJqY2TC
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 13, 2021
Trump impeached twice and a trade all in one day. 2021 shaping up to be a great year after all . Blessings
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 13, 2021
Social Media, Top, James Harden, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets