Veteran Jodie Meeks seeks NBA return: 'They need to get me in Brooklyn'

With several games postponed and fewer players available due to the league’s health and safety protocols, 10-year NBA veteran Jodie Meeks hopes to earn a roster spot this season.

“I haven’t retired, and I’m not looking to retire,” Meeks told HoopsHype. “I’m still healthy, and I’m only 33. The way my game is, it’s not like I’m super athletic running and jumping like Russell Westbrook. I’m strictly shooting and playing defense. I could still move. I could still play for a while. I just need an opportunity.”

Meeks worked out in Los Angeles at the Mamba Academy with several Brooklyn Nets players in November, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and DeAndre Jordan. The former Kentucky Wildcat also trained with Chris Brickley in New York during the fall.

“They need to get me in Brooklyn,” Meeks told HoopsHype. “They need some shooting.”

The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 9.3 points per game and is a career 37.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto