Team USA receives commitment from former Net Josh Boone

Former Nets first-round draft pick Josh Boone has committed to play for Team USA in the AmeriCup qualifying tournament Feb. 19-20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, agent Keith Kreiter of Edge Sports told HoopsHype.

Boone, 36, spent four seasons with the Nets before playing overseas in the CBA and Euroleague. Last season, Boone played alongside LaMelo Ball on the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL.

Team USA has also received commitments from former NBA All-Stars Isaiah Thomas and Joe Johnson, and former 76ers two-way player Dakota Mathias.

Thomas, who will be 32 Feb. 7th, last appeared in an NBA game for the Wizards in February of 2020. Johnson, 39, signed as a free agent with the Pistons in September 2019, hoping to make a comeback but was waived a month later. Mathias, 25, averaged six points in eight games for the 76ers before he was waived.

