Team USA receives commitment from Treveon Graham

Four-year NBA veteran Treveon Graham has committed to play for Team USA in the AmeriCup qualifying tournament Feb. 19-20 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, league sources told HoopsHype.

Graham, 27, has played for the Hornets, Nets, Timberwolves, and Hawks during his four-year career. He last played in the NBA with the Hawks in March 2020 and is known as a defensive player who can guard the one through four positions on the floor.

Graham is the fifth known player to commit to Team USA for the AmeriCup qualifying tournament. Former Nets first-round pick Josh Boone committed Friday, which was also reported by HoopsHype. The duo joins former All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas, and former 76ers two-way player Dakota Mathias.

