Houston Rockets agree to two-way deal with Justin Patton

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-way deal with center Justin Patton, agent Brian Jungreis of Par-Lay Sports and Entertainment told HoopsHype.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to a two-way deal with center Justin Patton, agent Brian Jungreis of @parlay_se told @hoopshype. Patton was the 16th overall pick of the 2017 draft. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 19, 2021

Patton fills Houston’s vacant two-way slot after the team waived Ray Spalding, who recently suffered an Achilles injury.

Patton was the 16th overall pick of the 2017 draft by the Chicago Bulls and was then traded with Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, and Lauri Markkanen.

Including Patton’s time with the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder, he’s been limited to only nine career games in three seasons. Patton had surgery twice on his left foot in Minnesota.

During his time with the Thunder, Patton had the best game of his professional career in the G League for the Oklahoma City Blue with 45 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists, and six blocks in a win over the South Bay Lakers.

Now, Patton is heading to Houston with some momentum after compiling 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks for the Westchester Knicks in a win over the G League Ignite.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto