Draymond Green is the first rotation player ever to average more rebounds and assists than points

Since coming into the league, three-time NBA champion forward Draymond Green has been one of the most enigmatic players in the NBA.

Green, a one-of-a-kind individual both on and off the court, is averaging 5.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game so far this season. Among all players who have ever been on the court for at least 550 minutes in a single season, according to our research, no other player has ever finished the year recording both more rebounds and assists than points.

The only other individuals who have ever reached those marks while also appearing on the floor for more than just a handful of minutes: Johnny High (46 total points, 66 rebounds, 51 assists) in 1983-84, Johnny McCarthy (48 points, 56 rebounds, 70 assists) in 1961-62 and Sidney Lowe (23 points, 93 assists, 34 rebounds) in 1988-89.

That shows just how unique of an impact Green is having on the Warriors at this point in his career.

I think it’s worth mentioning that Draymond Green-to-Stephen Curry is the NBA’s most lethal assist duo this season. No player has set up his teammate more often than Green has for Curry in 2020-21. My latest for @hoopshype:https://t.co/9aZVmeH4cs — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) February 12, 2021

Green is having one of the best seasons he has ever had as a playmaker. No player has recorded more assists to a teammate than Green has to Curry thus far. But their offense (which ranks fourth-worst in the Western Conference) could use more scoring from the three-time All-Star.

Just look at stat-lines he what he recorded on March 3, where he notched an excellent mark of 9 rebounds as well as 12 assists. But he was able to score only 5 points in a two-point loss against the Portland Trail Blazers. Any additional scoring punch from the 31-year-old forward would have gone a long way in such a close game.

Green is averaging just 0.66 points per possession during the 2020-21 season thus far, per Synergy. That ranks as the NBA’s least efficient mark among the 305 players who have finished 130 possessions or more.

Despite this, however, it is hard to argue that Green does not have a positive impact on their offense. Golden State is currently averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor, via PBP Stats, but have an offensive rating of just 104.7 when he is not playing.

As the season continues, it will be interesting to monitor if Green is able to increase his scoring productivity or if his sole offensive contribution will be cleaning the glass and distributing.

HoopsHype’s Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report