Joe Johnson eyes NBA comeback with Milwaukee Bucks

Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson has an upcoming workout with the Milwaukee Bucks later this week, HoopsHype has learned.

Johnson, 39, has appeared in 120 career playoff games and could add a veteran presence to Milwaukee’s locker room who can stretch the floor and create in isolation situations if needed.

In February, Johnson was a headline member of the USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team. He averaged 11 points, nine rebounds and 6.5 assists in 26 minutes per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from downtown in two games.

After playing well in the BIG3 during the summer of 2019, Johnson signed with the Detroit Pistons in September but was waived a month later.

He last appeared in the NBA with the Houston Rockets during the 2018 playoffs. Now, he’s hoping to make a comeback with the Bucks as they gear up for an arms race for the Eastern Conference title with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

The 17-year NBA veteran holds career averages of 16 points, four rebounds and four assists per game.

The Bucks currently have one open roster spot remaining as they brace for the playoffs.

