Sources: Celtics to interview Scott Morrison for head coaching job

Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison will interview for the team’s head coaching position, league sources told HoopsHype.

Morrison, 43, has been on the bench with Brad Stevens, Boston’s new President of Basketball Operations, since 2017. Now, he’ll try to convince Stevens he’s the right man to fill his chair at the front of the bench.

He was the G League’s Coach of the Year in 2015 with the Maine Red Claws and has been an assistant coach with Canada’s U-18, U-19, and national teams as well.

Morrison is among several other internal Celtics candidates for the head coaching job, including Jerome Allen and Jay Larranaga. Outside candidates include former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, and Brooklyn assistant, Ime Udoka.

