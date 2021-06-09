International players won a record 75 percent of the MVP vote this year

With the announcement of this year’s MVP award voting results, we can now safely say more history was made by the NBA’s elite crop of international players in 2020-21.

With Nikola Jokic winning the award plus Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert and Ben Simmons cracking the Top 12, we just had the highest percentage of MVP votes ever go to international players with 74.56 percent.

That mark breaks the previous record from 2006-07 when 64.16 percent of MVP votes went to foreign players.

Dirk Nowitzki won MVP that season while Steve Nash finished second in the voting, giving them the vast majority of the votes for the award that year. They were joined by Tony Parker at No. 15 in the ranking.

This season marks just the second time in league history that international guys beat their American peers in MVP votes, and considering the level players like Jokic, Embiid, Antetokounmpo and Doncic are at, this could be the beginning of a string of victories for the foreign talent.

As can already be seen above, the percentage of MVP votes for international players has gone way up recently, a trend that may not be slowing down anytime soon.