Sources: Wizards interviewed Suns assistant coach Kevin Young

The Washington Wizards interviewed Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young before their second round of interviews, league sources told HoopsHype. Young is a name to monitor for future head coaching vacancies.

As previously reported on the HoopsHype podcast, the Wizards also interviewed several other assistant coaches, including Miami’s Chris Quinn and former Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored, who will join the Pacers as an assistant coach, as reported on the podcast as well.

Washington’s search for a new coach has narrowed to several assistants, including Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee, and Denver’s Wes Unseld, Jr., as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

