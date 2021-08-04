Sources: Sacramento Kings and Terence Davis agree to two-year, $8 million deal

The Sacramento Kings and free-agent guard Terence Davis have agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal, league sources told HoopsHype.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the Kings and Davis had a two-year agreement. HoopsHype followed that report with the dollar amount figure.

Davis averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game in 27 games played for Sacramento last season and personal bests in rebounds (3.3) and steals (1.0) per game.

At the conclusion of the two-year deal, the Kings will have full Bird Rights on Davis, who will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at 26 years old.

