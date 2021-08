By Michael Scotto | August 28, 2021 ET

The G League Ignite agreed to a deal with Dakota Mathias, a league source told HoopsHype.

Mathias was a member of Team USA’s AmeriCup qualifying roster and spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers as a two-way player last season.

Mathias, 26, remains on the two-way radar for multiple NBA teams. He’ll bring shooting and leadership to a young Ignite squad.

You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto