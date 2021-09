The Boston Celtics have hired Jarell Christian as head coach of the Maine Celtics, their G League affiliate, a league source told HoopsHype.

Christian, 35, was most recently an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards from 2019-21. Christian spent one season as head coach of the Capital City Go-Go, Washington’s G League affiliate, before becoming an assistant coach with the Wizards.

