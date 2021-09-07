Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens signs Nike endorsement deal

Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Lamar Stevens has signed an endorsement deal with Nike, agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management told HoopsHype.

It marks the first endorsement deal for Stevens.

After going undrafted out of Penn State in 2020, Stevens earned a two-way deal with Cleveland. Stevens then carved out a rotation role with the Cavaliers, and his contract was converted into a multi-year NBA deal. He appeared in 40 games last season.

Stevens is expected to remain a part of Cleveland’s rotation as a wing off the bench this season.

