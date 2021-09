Chris Bosh interested in coaching

While former Heat championship teammate Dwyane Wade has moved into ownership with the Utah Jazz, and while LeBron James, the other Big Three member who was part of those Heat teams that advanced to four consecutive NBA Finals at the start of last decade, appears destined for further entrepreneurial endeavors after his career, Bosh said he would not summarily rule out a potential coaching role. Just not at the moment. “I don’t want to put any closure on it,” Bosh said. “Some sort of front-office or coaching situation, I don’t want to throw dirt on it and say, ‘that’s it.’ All I will say that right now I’m concentrating on being a father, and raising these children.” Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel