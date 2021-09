Aaron Gordon agrees to four-year contract extension with Denver

Gordon has spent the majority of the summer in Los Angeles working with NBA trainer Chris Johnson. The emphasis, according to a league source, was on honing his mid-post game. The pick-up games Gordon’s played in have included fellow NBA players Ben Simmons, Ja Morant, Jordan Clarkson, Lonnie Walker, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, Tyrese Maxey and others. -via Denver Post / August 30, 2021