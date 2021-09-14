Aaron Gordon agrees to four-year contract extension with Denver

Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the franchise, his agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option for Gordon on the 2025-26 season.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Aaron Gordon can get a $88M maximum base amount in his extension:
2022-23: $19.7M
2023-24: $21.3M
2024-25: $22.8M
2025-26: $24.4M
Fair value for both sides. Aaron Gordon gets to skip a weak free agency market in 2022 and Denver continues to lock up its core long-term. – 4:04 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Aaron Gordon has agreed to a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Nuggets, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/C4p16R9Ivz – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
There is mutual optimism, league sources told The Denver Post, about a contract extension for Gordon. A new deal could come as early as this week, a source said. -via Denver Post / August 30, 2021
Gordon is eligible for a four-year, $88 million extension. One source projected a deal could be for two or three years at an average annual salary of $20 million to $21 million per year. The 25-year-old forward is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal, which is worth $16.4 million this season. -via Denver Post / August 30, 2021
Gordon has spent the majority of the summer in Los Angeles working with NBA trainer Chris Johnson. The emphasis, according to a league source, was on honing his mid-post game. The pick-up games Gordon’s played in have included fellow NBA players Ben Simmons, Ja Morant, Jordan Clarkson, Lonnie Walker, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, Tyrese Maxey and others. -via Denver Post / August 30, 2021