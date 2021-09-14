USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons very real in his threats not to show up?

Ben Simmons complains during a game

Ben Simmons very real in his threats not to show up?

Top Rumors

Ben Simmons very real in his threats not to show up?

September 14, 2021- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ric Bucher @RicBucher
A Proposed Ben Simmons’ Trade Sixers’ Fans Will Hate — But Makes Sense shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast4:12 AM
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
Small-Market Team Reportedly Makes Offer For Ben Simmons – Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/small-market-t…1:26 PM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Will Ben Simmons be a Sixer on opening night?
#NBATwitter1:15 PM

More on this storyline

 

Darren Wolfson: My understanding is Gersson (Rosas) communicated with Daryl (Morey), maybe some others in the Philadelphia front office… ‘OK, KAT off the table. Anthony Edwards off the table, everybody else on the table.’ But then like in the same breath, my understanding is D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons… They have a relationship. They played together in high school, that Gersson would love to have D’Angelo combined with Ben here. -via Apple Podcasts / September 13, 2021
The Athletic’s Timberwolves beat reporter John Krawczynski, however, recently reported that the team is hesitant to give up any of their core pieces in order to acquire him. They want a premium for (Simmons),” Krawczynski said of the Sixers on the “Athletic NBA Show” podcast on Friday. “Someone that can help them right away. But the Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.” -via Clutch Points / September 13, 2021

 

, Top Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home