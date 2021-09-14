Caleb Martin signing two-way contract with Miami

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division.
Heat Adding Caleb Martin On Two-Way Contract – Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/heat-adding-ca… – 1:44 PM
… Source confirms Shams report that Caleb Martin, a 6-5 SF, is signing two-way with Heat. Has shot just 31.5 percent on threes (51-162) with Hornets. This means all the Exhibit 10 guys signed last week likely headed to South Dakota to stock Heat’s G-League roster. – 1:39 PM
With Miami’s second two-way, they weren’t looking for high ceiling. They were looking for high floor
A guy that can be plugged in when needed and produce immediately
Caleb Martin makes a lot of sense for that – 1:37 PM
I thought Caleb Martin has shown more than enough to be on a standard contract. But roster spots are pretty close to dried up around the league at this point. – 1:35 PM
Free agent forward Caleb Martin is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin spent his first two seasons playing alongside his brother Cody in Charlotte; now they will compete in the same division. – 1:33 PM
Bobby Marks: Charlotte announced that they have waived Caleb Martin. Martin had an August 15 guaranteed date on his $1.8M contract. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / August 7, 2021