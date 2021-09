Frank Ntilikina heading to Mavs

Former 8th pick and the New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina could be back playing in Europe. On Saturday, the head coach of Virtus Bologna, Sergio Scariolo, revealed that Nico Mannion will miss the beginning of the season and that the club is looking for a replacement. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica, Ntilikina is one of the Virtus’ targets. However, reports say that the French point guard is not the first name on the Italian club list. -via BasketNews / September 5, 2021