Rockets bringing Dante Exum back

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Dante Exum is nearing a deal to return to the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exum played in only 24 games last season, but has returned to full health and averaged 9 points and 2.8 assists in Australia’s Bronze medal run in Tokyo Olympics.
Alykhan Bijani: As @Shams Charania mentions in the story, the #Rockets have held discussions with free-agent point guards in the marketplace in recent days. This includes Dante Exum. -via Twitter @Rockets_Insider / September 14, 2021