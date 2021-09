The Portland Trail Blazers have hired Matt Brase as an assistant coach, league sources told HoopsHype.

Brase was most recently an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets on Mike D’Antoni’s staff from 2018-20.

Before joining D’Antoni’s staff, Brase was the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League dating back to 2015.

Brase is the grandson of the late Arizona coaching legend Lute Olson.

