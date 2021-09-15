USA Today Sports

Marc Gasol has not yet made a decision about his future

Marc Gasol has not yet made a decision about his future

Top Rumors

Marc Gasol has not yet made a decision about his future

September 15, 2021- by

By |

Marc Gasol is working daily to get in shape with his trainer before deciding his future. His day-to-day is with Basquet Girona, but he hasn’t worked out with the team, as he did last season, and he hasn’t decided yet.

Source: ccma.cat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Marc Gasol is the (blank)-best international center ever. – 12:24 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Marc Gasol waived by Grizzlies, headed in Girona sportando.basketball/en/marc-gasol-…11:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Marc Gasol becomes a free agent
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…11:23 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies have waived Marc Gasol, per team. – 11:19 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I really wish Marc Gasol had never gone to the Lakers. – 11:18 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies just announced that they have completed the buyout of Marc Gasol and waived their former All-Star center so he can play in his native Spain.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com pic.twitter.com/BFmppGXn0z11:17 AM

Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
Grizzlies have announced release of Marc Gasol. hoopswire.com/marc-gasol-exp…11:17 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Grizzlies officially waive Marc Gasol after acquiring him from the Lakers. – 11:16 AM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Zach Kleiman’s Trade Garden Part 3 – Breaking down the Marc Gasol Trade Tree grizzlybearblues.com/2021/9/15/2266… pic.twitter.com/xn9Qtw0l848:30 AM

Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol is likely returning to play for Girona in his home country. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/14/lak…4:00 AM
Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire
Former Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol is likely returning to play for Girona in his home country. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/14/lak…12:45 PM

More on this storyline

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived center Marc Gasol. Gasol was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Lakers with a 2024 second round draft pick for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. Gasol (7-1, 255) holds regular season career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes in 891 games (866 starts) over 13 seasons with the Grizzlies, Raptors and Lakers. -via NBA.com / September 15, 2021
There is a lot of speculation around Marc Gasol, but no decision has been made, even regarding Barcelona’s interest. The possibility of playing for Barça, however remote it may seem, can not be ruled out. -via ccma.cat / September 15, 2021

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home