Hawks signing Jahlil Okafor

Shams Charania: Free agent center Jahlil Okafor is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Can confirm the Hawks are signing Jahlil Okafor to a non-guaranteed deal.
Bobby Marks: Brooklyn will have a $2.1M cap hit on Jahlil Okafor but can stretch his salary over 3 seasons ($710K cap hit). The stretch provision would save the Nets $6.7M toward their luxury tax bill. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 9, 2021

