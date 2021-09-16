Hawks signing Jahlil Okafor

Shams Charania: Free agent center Jahlil Okafor is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Can confirm the Hawks are signing Jahlil Okafor to a non-guaranteed deal.
@Shams Charania first. – 12:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bobby Marks: Brooklyn will have a $2.1M cap hit on Jahlil Okafor but can stretch his salary over 3 seasons ($710K cap hit). The stretch provision would save the Nets $6.7M toward their luxury tax bill. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 9, 2021