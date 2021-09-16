Pascal Siakam wants to stay in Toronto long-term

With the understanding that things can change — it’s a business, things can change with you, things change with the organization — as we sit here right now, do you see yourself in Toronto long term? Pascal Siakam: I do. I’m a really prideful person and I always want to be the best player that I can be, and the bubble wasn’t that. So I get it, I understand it, but also for me what really hurt me is one of those things about my dad or like, “Oh, your dad wouldn’t have been proud of this.” [Siakam’s father died in a car accident in 2014.]
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
Source: Sopan Deb @ New York Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
New: A long conversation with Pascal Siakam, in which he admits some frustration with Toronto’s front office after receiving his contract extension, but says things are better now and that he sees himself in Toronto long term. nytimes.com/2021/09/16/spo… – 8:02 AM
New: A long conversation with Pascal Siakam, in which he admits some frustration with Toronto’s front office after receiving his contract extension, but says things are better now and that he sees himself in Toronto long term. nytimes.com/2021/09/16/spo… – 8:02 AM
More on this storyline
Was there any irritation from you toward the Raptors that your name was surfacing so much in trade rumors? Pascal Siakam: It didn’t bother me really, because I never really heard anything from the Raptors. Even all the news I was seeing it was never like: “Oh. The Raptors wanted to give up Siakam for this.” It was always like, “The Warriors like Pascal,” or it was always, “The Kings like Pascal,” or this. There was never nothing where it was like, “The Raptors wanted to give away Pascal.” -via New York Times / September 16, 2021
Kings general manager Monte McNair is determined to make a big move as the franchise seeks to end its 15-year playoff drought, sources said. The Kings have also shown interest in Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam, but Siakam isn’t seeking a trade and the Raptors are unlikely to move him, a source with knowledge of the situation in Toronto told The Bee. -via Sacramento Bee / August 31, 2021
Pascal Siakam has been the subject of trade rumors following the Raptors‘ disappointing season, but the fifth-year forward isn’t looking to be moved, agent Todd Ramasar said in an NBC Sports podcast. “That’s the last thing on his mind,” Ramasar said. “… He loves it there. Yes. He won a championship. … That’s never come from us that there’s a change … Because of the pandemic, because the Raptors missed the playoffs, there’s been a lot of speculation around (about a trade), but it’s not because of Pascal or anything he’s said. Or even the organization. I think that’s just the chatter that picks up going into an offseason.” -via Hoops Rumors / August 27, 2021