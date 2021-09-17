Jarrell Brantley Russia bound?

USA Today Sports

Orazio Cauchi: Forward Jarrell Brantley, who was waived by the Utah Jazz, is close to signing a deal with Euroleague side UNICS Kazan, according to a source. Brantley was the 50th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. More on @BasketNews_com

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Utah announced that they have waived forward Jarrell Brantley.
Coming off a Two Way contract, Brantley signed a one year $1.66M Qualifying Offer in the offseason .
The Jazz will incur a $84,414 cap hit. – 5:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
By my count, the @Utah Jazz have 17 players under contract with the non-guaranteed deals of MaCio Teague and Derrick Alston Jr. after waiving Jarrell Brantley.
You can have as many as 20 before opening night.
Also means the Jazz are guaranteed to have a new two-way player. – 5:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Utah Jazz have waived Jarrell Brantley – 5:03 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz announce that they have waived Jarrell Brantley – 5:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz have waived Jarrell Brantley.
#takenote5:02 PM

Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz have extended qualifying offers to forward Jarrell Brantley and point guard Trent Forrest, League Sources tell The Athletic. The moves make both players restricted free agents -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / August 1, 2021

