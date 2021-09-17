Jarrell Brantley Russia bound?

Orazio Cauchi: Forward Jarrell Brantley, who was waived by the Utah Jazz, is close to signing a deal with Euroleague side UNICS Kazan, according to a source. Brantley was the 50th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. More on @BasketNews_com
Source: Twitter @paxer89
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Utah announced that they have waived forward Jarrell Brantley.
Coming off a Two Way contract, Brantley signed a one year $1.66M Qualifying Offer in the offseason .
The Jazz will incur a $84,414 cap hit. – 5:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
By my count, the @Utah Jazz have 17 players under contract with the non-guaranteed deals of MaCio Teague and Derrick Alston Jr. after waiving Jarrell Brantley.
You can have as many as 20 before opening night.
Also means the Jazz are guaranteed to have a new two-way player. – 5:17 PM
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz and Jarrell Brantley worked together in what was an amicable parting of ways, league sources tell The Athletic. According to sources, Brantley has a euroleague job lined up in the seven figure guaranteed range. Gives him security and the chance to play. -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / September 16, 2021
Andy Larsen: The Jazz waived Jarrell Brantley, which will cost them about $84K after he picked up the qualifying offer this summer. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / September 16, 2021
Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz have extended qualifying offers to forward Jarrell Brantley and point guard Trent Forrest, League Sources tell The Athletic. The moves make both players restricted free agents -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / August 1, 2021