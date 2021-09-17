Nets adding Devontae Cacok

Shams Charania: Former Lakers forward Devontae Cacok will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 forward will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets bringing in two-way contract hopeful Devontae Cacok nypost.com/2021/09/17/net… via @nypostsports – 2:11 PM
Erik Gundersen @LeBron_Wire
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Devontae Cacok is going to the Brooklyn Nets to compete for a two-way spot. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/17/rep… – 1:24 PM
Sam Amico @AmicoHoops
Nets Signing Devontae Cacok To Camp Deal – Hoops Wire hoopswire.com/nets-signing-d… – 1:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Former Lakers forward Devontae Cacok will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 forward will go to training camp and compete for an open two-way spot. – 11:54 AM
While he won’t be back as one of their two-way players at this point, Devontae Cacok is still returning to the team he won a championship with in 2020, as he will be playing for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas, a league source told Silver Screen and Roll. -via Silverscreenandroll.com / July 30, 2021