Steve Ballmer on Kawhi Leonard returning this season: 'It's possible'

September 17, 2021- by

It’s been two months since since Leonard had offseason surgery on his right knee. Is there any chance he plays this upcoming season? “Nobody knows at this stage,” Ballmer said. “Nobody knows. It’s possible. For sure, it’s possible. But it will depend on what the doctors say and what Kawhi says.”

Source: Mark Medina @ USA Today Sports

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Clippers break ground today on the Intuit Dome in Inglewood & will open for 2024-25 season. My chat with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer having his own arena, if the Clippers can win an NBA title at Staples Center & if Kawhi Leonard will play this season bit.ly/3AxHDc18:04 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers keep key players, keep path to contention open… once Kawhi Leonard gets healthy nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/16/cli…5:22 PM

Andrew Greif: Clippers president Lawrence Frank, post-draft, acknowledged Kawhi Leonard’s recovery will take “a great deal of time.” The team wants its relationship with the star to also last a very long time: latimes.com/sports/clipper… -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / July 30, 2021

