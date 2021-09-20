Klay Thompson making "good progress", "on pace" for return this season

Nick Friedell: Warriors say Klay Thompson is making “good progress” in his Achilles rehab and is “on pace” for a return during the season. He will participate in various “controlled drills” in training camp. His return to full practices “will be determined at a later date.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Warriors say Klay Thompson is making “good progress” in his Achilles rehab and is “on pace” for a return during the season. He will participate in various “controlled drills” in training camp. His return to full practices “will be determined at a later date.” – 6:55 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a workout at Golden State’s facility, Klay Thompson broke out his signature headband look. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/17/pho… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After his brother Trayce hit his first home run with the Chicago Cubs, Klay Thompson chimed in with a reaction on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/19/war… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During a workout at Golden State’s facility, Klay Thompson broke out his signature headband look. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/17/pho… – 7:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
McGee on Klay Thompson’s return: “He didn’t hurt his arm, so that boy is going to shoot” nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/19/mcg… – 11:38 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: How will Warriors’ guard Klay Thompson return following an ACL & Achilles injury? A handful of medical experts explained their cautious optimism bit.ly/3EsLoS3 – 11:16 AM
JD Shaw: The Warriors release positive injury updates on Klay Thompson and James Wiseman: pic.twitter.com/h3N9nIqScT -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 20, 2021
For most of Klay Thompson’s NBA career, the Golden State Warriors often described him as “no maintenance.” Why? Thompson consistently shattered shooting records. He played in nearly every game. And he rarely complained. But after experiencing two season-ending injuries in 2019-20 (torn ACL in left knee) and 2020-21 (ruptured right Achilles tendon), will Thompson prove in the 2021-22 season that he no longer requires such hefty repairs? “I would be optimistic that he’s going to be able to get back and compete at a high level again,” said Dr. Michael G. Ciccotti, director of sports medicine and research at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and an outside consultant for the Philadelphia Sixers, Eagles and Flyers. “But his ability to perform precisely at where he was before? That is something that only time will tell.” -via USA Today Sports / September 17, 2021
Although the Warriors haven’t given a timeline on Thompson’s return, medical experts said most players take around a year to improve their range of motion, strength and jumping abilities. That sets Thompson up for a possible return in November or December. “I think it would be harder for a player to come back from rupturing their Achilles first and then tearing their ACL second as opposed to how Klay’s injury was,” Kaplan said. “The Achilles tends to be the harder injury to come back from, tends to take a lot more rehab from and can be set back by a knee injury. Because Klay tore his Achilles tendon last, it gives him more time to recover and gives him a better ability to adapt.” -via USA Today Sports / September 17, 2021