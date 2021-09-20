Sixers trying to convince Ben Simmons to report to camp

Marc Stein: The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report. More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp? sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 1:27 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report.
More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com – 1:08 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves mailbag.
Part I on Ben Simmons: theathletic.com/2824607/2021/0…
Part II: On the team, ownership and everything else:
theathletic.com/2825036/2021/0… – 11:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If the Sixers really do want John Wall, I’m not sure why they’d have to give up Ben Simmons to get him. – 11:42 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Lots of fun with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube – 11:22 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What do you think will happen with Ben Simmons? @BCusterTV @Mitch Lawrence – 10:15 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
In normal years, I like to project the Sixers rotation after the first week of free agency.
As the Ben Simmons saga is still ongoing, I finally got around to sizing up the roster… with some obvious contingencies: theathletic.com/2833685/2021/0… – 9:33 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Moving Ben Simmons May Take Longer Than Expected shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 5:25 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ben Simmons and John Wall are not answers for the New Orleans Pelicans … Carry on!!! thebirdwrites.com/2021/9/17/2267… pic.twitter.com/HaUFkuT3aD – 2:03 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
There’s a giant alligator on the loose by @David Thorpe‘s house and he’s sure it’s no big deal. Also his Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving concept went viral in a stupid way, so @jshector led a conversation on media theory. truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… pic.twitter.com/z8BKhxXX1n – 1:53 PM
Brian Windhorst: On opening night I think he’s gonna be in Los Angeles filming jump shot videos. He may be on the roster but I don’t think he’s gonna be there. (…) I don’t think Ben Simmons plays another game in a Sixers uniform. -via YouTube / September 19, 2021
Brian Windhorst: The first paycheck that they could start fining him in is not until November 15, but he’s already got 16 and a half million in his account’ -via reddit / September 19, 2021
Morey will be in a similar position to Thibs in that rival executives will try to back him into a corner and wait for things to get really uncomfortable with Simmons, thereby driving down the asking price. But Morey is much more experienced in front office work than was Thibodeau, a coach to his core who had not yet started his third season as the lead decision-maker. Those around the league believe that if there is any executive able to stomach the circus that is sure to descend upon Philly, to block out the noise that comes with this kind of drama, it’s Morey. -via The Athletic / September 18, 2021