Ben Simmons will not report to Sixers training camp

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.
But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.
Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons contract
2021-22: $33.0M
2022-23: $35.5M
2023-24: $37.9M
2024-25: $40.3M
He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je – 12:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube – 12:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won… – 12:21 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:
1. Ben Simmons
2. J.J. Redick
3. Jimmy Butler
4. Tobias Harris
5. Joel Embiid
Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 12:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 11:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tuesday editions of my NBA newsletter, as they were throughout their NYT incarnation, are always free.
Today’s drops between noon and 1 ET, covers all the latest in the Ben Simmons saga and will land direct in your inbox if you sign up with an email here: marcstein.substack.com – 11:08 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New Locked On #NBA
@dramil13 and I debate the top players ready to take a leap in the 2021-22 season.
Can Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell reach another level?
Plus, the latest on Ben Simmons!
🍎 apple.co/2XJoQMx
🎧 spoti.fi/2XIFlby pic.twitter.com/bWNXLkwp18 – 10:20 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
New from me — reporting on the distance between what the Sixers want and what Ben Simmons wants, why a trade hasn’t gotten done (and might not until the market changes), and more on their outlook heading into this season:
phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 8:57 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Ben Simmons, Marc Gasol, Warriors workouts, overseas signings and more! Watch, like, subscribe and tell a friend. We passed 10K in subs and we’re chasing after 15K now!
youtu.be/T3asioxJnJQ – 6:30 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
For those wondering, Ben Simmons and Tyrese Maxey from #Sixers to #Rockets for John Wall works cap-wise. – 4:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons still planning to hold out, 76ers trying to change his mind nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/20/rep… – 4:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp? sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 1:27 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons is clearly aware of sanctions available to organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary. But so far, Simmons appears willing to carry out a plan of forcing his way to a new team. Sixers have yet to find a a trade they’re willing to make for him. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 21, 2021
Marc Stein: The expectation remains, one week out from 76ers media day, that Ben Simmons will choose not to report to the team’s training camp, league sources say. But the Sixers, sources say, remain intent on trying to convince Simmons to report. More NBA from me at marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / September 20, 2021
Brian Windhorst: On opening night I think he’s gonna be in Los Angeles filming jump shot videos. He may be on the roster but I don’t think he’s gonna be there. (…) I don’t think Ben Simmons plays another game in a Sixers uniform. -via YouTube / September 19, 2021